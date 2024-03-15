Conor McGregor on his return to MMA: ‘It keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest’

Conor McGregor appears to be a little frustrated with how his return to the UFC is going.

It’s been nearly three years since MMA fans last saw McGregor in the octagon, when he snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After a long recovery process, McGregor was teased to be returning in 2023, even coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler, setting up a rumored fight between the two in December. It never happened. Nor did the rumors of that same fight happening in January, nor will it happen at UFC 300. Most recently, McGregor claimed he will return at International Fight Week this June, but UFC CEO Dana White has consistently shut down any specifics as to a McGregor return.

All in all, it’s been a puzzling situation, where the biggest star in the sport wants to return but for some reason has yet to do so. Speaking with The Mac Life while on the red carpet for the premier of his new movie Road House, McGregor himself seems to be a little frustrated with what’s happened, saying he’s repeatedly prepared for a fight only to have it no come through, leading to a loss of interest on his part.

“I’m wrapping up this tour, I’ve got St. Patrick’s Day festivities going, and then I’m going to get back and regroup,” McGregor said. “I’m going to test myself physical-wise on the treadmill and do the round test and go about the McGregor Fast way, and get myself right back.

“I had a camp in Cannes, the south of France, I had a camp in Dubai, world champions training with me where I was hoping for a December date, then a January date, then it keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest and stop training for a while. Not stop training, I’m always training, but stop full training and [start] drinking a little bit. So I’m going to go back, regroup, get full tested, and get ready to rock. The date’s going to come and then I’ll be ready to rock.”

With International Fight Week set to take place in Las Vegas on June 29, McGregor could still make his previously stated timeline. However, UFC CEO Dana White seems to think that a fall return is more likely. And when he does return, it still appears that Michael Chandler will be the opponent, as the former Bellator lightweight champion continues to sit out and wait for his shot at McGregor.