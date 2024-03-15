UFC Vegas 88 preview show: Will Tai Tuivasa avoid 4-fight skid?

Tai Tuivasa returns to the UFC octagon this Saturday to face Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Vegas 88, which takes place at the APEX. Following a memorable UFC 299 event, can “Bam Bam” provide some more fireworks and avoid a four-fight losing streak, or will Tybura be the one who gets back in the win column?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and José Youngs previews this weekend’s Fight Night event for the UFC, the headliner between Tuivasa and Tybura, and discuss what is at stake for both fighters in the matchup. Additionally, they’ll talk the co-main event between up and coming welterweights Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa, Ovince Saint Preux making his 27th octagon appearance, other standout fights and fighters the crew has their eyes on, how the card from top-to-bottom looks on paper, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 88 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.