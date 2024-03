UFC Vegas 88 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 88 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag Fight.

In the main event, Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 88 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis

Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler

Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne

Joshua Culibao vs. Danny Silva

Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger