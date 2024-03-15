Morning Report: Colby Covington explains targeting of ‘disgusting’ Ian Machado Garry and wife for fight

Colby Covington hasn’t had anything nice to say about Ian Machado Garry.

As arguably the welterweight division’s two most polarizing figures, Covington and Garry are not going to be friends anytime soon. The outspoken fighters have exchanged verbal jabs in recent months after originally both scheduled to have separate fights at UFC 296 in December. Covington went on to lose his most recent out against the champion Leon Edwards while Garry extended his perfect record to 14-0. Therefore, a matchup between the two isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Covington, 36, took to social media on Wednesday to call out the rising Irish contender and laid out a three-stipulation demand to be met for a fight to happen. First, “Chaos” wants Garry and his wife Layla Machado Garry to re-enable comments on their Instagram accounts, and if disabled before the fight, Garry forfeits the contest. If disabled during fight week or after the bout, Garry forfeits his purse, said Covington. Secondly and thirdly, Covington wants a 60-second explanation from Garry’s wife as to why the fight should happen before she agrees to shoot one of Covington’s sponsored promo videos alongside him.

“Tell me why I should waste my time with you guys,” Covington told Submission Radio of Garry. “Why should I come out and even give you guys an opportunity at facing the biggest star in this division? The guy that it doesn’t matter who he fights, he’s gonna have the most eyeballs on him. Why is it worth my time? I don’t see seriousness out of you guys. I don’t see you as potential threats and someone that I want to do business with. You guys aren’t dependable.

“Obviously, Layla wears the pants in this relationship. Ian’s a little kid. She’s the one that’s running his social media she’s the one that her lawyer is running his whole life. I just want her to get on her hands and knees where she’s used to being and beg for it. If she does that, then we can get down to business.

“It’s inevitable that I will smack the s*** out of him and change him from an Irishman to some other ethnicity when I’m done with him,” he concluded.

In somewhat of a throwback fashion, Covington took a page out of Chael Sonenn’s book with his callout of Garry. Albeit, to a significantly volatile extent. For reference, longtime MMA fans will remember the former middleweight superstar’s famous callout of Anderson Silva after he rebounded from the loss in their first fight with a second-round arm triangle of Brian Stann at UFC 136 in October 2011. Sonnen challenged Silva for their rematch to the stakes that if Silva lost, he’d have to leave the middleweight division. If Sonnen lost, he’d “leave the UFC forever.”

That didn’t happen as Sonnen ultimately lost the rematch via a second-round TKO and fought three more times in the Octagon afterward. However, he did depart upward to the light heavyweight division. Like with Sonnen’s stipulation request, Covington put a 24-hour expiration on it and wanted them to be contractually binding. Though the latter wasn’t something mentioned by Sonnen in his case.

If there was any time for the WWE merge to come into play, am I right?

Despite Covington’s call to action from the 26-year-old Garry, he noted that he isn’t fully healthy after his foot injury suffered against Edwards. “Chaos” isn’t committing to a return timeline but likes the idea of early summer. If he had it his way, he and Garry would be each other’s next opponent.

“People hate him because he’s a little prick and he’s just not a good human being,” Covington said. “Everything he stands upon, him and his wife and his family, it’s disgusting. We need to get rid of this kid and I’m a perfect guy to get rid of him. I’m a perfect company man that will end this kid’s — turn this kid’s lights out, end his dreams. He’ll never be able to go beg, ‘Oh, let me get these big fights. Let me get this money fight.’ No, you don’t deserve to fight the money fight and I’m gonna show you why.

“I’m ready and I want to do the biggest and best business for the UFC and the company, and we’ll see who that is. I’m the people’s champ for a reason.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I wonder what it will take for Colby to drop the character. Back-to-back KO losses? I really would love to hear the authentic side of him and hope one day we get to (again). Might as well make this fight though. Stylistically, it’s a great test for Garry as he climbs the ranks.

Happy Friday, everyone. Have a great weekend. Thanks as always for reading.

