Kayla Harrison address ‘disrespectful’ fans at UFC Q&A: ‘The culture is very different’

Kayla Harrison had a harsh introduction to life in the UFC.

The face of the PFL since she began her MMA career in 2018, Harrison knew she would be in for an adjustment when she changed promotions, but unfortunately things went worse than expected for the two-time Olympic gold medalist in her first official outing with the promotion. At a UFC 300 Fan Q&A hosted by the UFC this past weekend, she was confronted by very unruly fans.

“The culture is very different,” Harrison, who makes her promotional debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300, told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I just did my first UFC Q&A last week. ... Eye-opening. ...

“It was a fan Q&A. At one point there was a fan who came up and spoke to Arman [Tsarukyan] in Russian, and Arman was getting booed the whole time. We have talked about it, we’re fine, but the guy basically asked him how many times would — he asked him a really inappropriate question about me. And Arman answered it.”

Harrison said that she and Tsarukyan, who is her teammate at American Top Team, cleared the air afterward, noting Tsarukyan also dealt with a number of extremely disrespectful fans during the event. All in all, it was not the best first exposure to the promotion’s fan base, and one that hit especially close to home for Harrison.

“I look like an idiot,” Harrison said. “I’m up on the stage laughing, and Megan Olivi says, ‘Would you care to translate it?’ And Arman’s like, ‘No, stupid question. Move on.’ And then next day, I’m tagged in all these Russian outlets with the translation of what he asked.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disrespectful. I’m a two-time Olympic champion, I’m a world champion, I’m a mother, I’m an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, I wrote a book, I have a foundation. So in that sense, it was disrespectful that someone would ask that question. But more than that, you would never hear a female get asked, ‘How many times would you have sex with Alex Pereira?’ We don’t sexualize men like that. So it was disheartening.”

In recent years, unfortunate UFC fan interactions have seemingly increased, with UFC commentator Jon Anik suggesting earlier this year that the toxic fanbase might ultimately drive him from the sport (Anik would later walk those comments back). Harrison is of a different mind, saying that she intends to do what she can to change the culture to something better for future fighters.

“At first I was super embarrassed and shocked by it, but then I was like, f*** it, I’m just going to keep being me, and I’m going to say something about it when the time is right, because I feel like that’s wrong,” Harrison said. “I want to help change the landscape of the sport. Not just for me, but for future female fighters. And it was on International Women’s Day, to boot! It was frustrating.”

“It’s just a different beast. And I think too, I’m realizing this is a different beast. This is the big show, and fans love you or hate you, but you’re going to get a lot more eyes in this space.”