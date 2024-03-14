Marvin Vettori out of UFC Vegas 90 main event against Brendan Allen

Marvin Vettori has been forced out of his upcoming matchup against Brendan Allen on April 6 due to undisclosed reasons. As a result, the UFC is now searching for a new main event to headline the upcoming card taking place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

Allen hinted at the news on Instagram calling himself the new No. 5 middleweight in the world and asking if anyone ranked ahead of him was available for a fight. He tagged Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya as potential opponents.

Based on Allen’s post, and the UFC searching for a new main event, it doesn’t appear that he’s expected to stay on the April 6 card, unless a new opponent in secured rather quickly; the event is only three weeks away.

Allen is on an impressive six-fight winning streak in the middleweight division, including four straight submission finishes over names such as Paul Craig, Bruno Silva and Andre Muniz.

Allen has called for higher ranked opposition, hoping he could get into title contention sooner rather than later. Vettori previously fought for the middleweight belt and holds a spot in the rankings.

Unfortunately with Vettori out, Allen will have to wait and see what the UFC finds for him next.