UFC 299 medical suspensions: Sean O’Malley, four other fighters receive indefinite suspensions

Despite a one-sided victory in his first title defense, Sean O’Malley has received an indefinite medical suspension following UFC 299.

On Thursday, the Florida State Athletic Commission revealed the medical suspensions from this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Miami, which included both O’Malley and his opponent, Chito Vera.

While the champ received an indefinite sit after a unanimous decision win, what that ultimately means is he’ll need medical clearance before competing again.

Vera, who looked to wear more of the damage, received a 60-day suspension.

Co-main event fighters Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis also received medical suspensions. Poirier, who won the fight with an incredible second-round knockout, received 45 days, while Saint Denis got 60 days.

Four other competitors from the card received indefinite suspensions, including Jack Della Maddalena and Gilbert Burns following Maddalena’s come-from-behind stoppage win in the featured bout, and both Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba following their light heavyweight preliminary bout, which Lins won by decision.

Here are the full medical suspensions for UFC 299 per the Florida Athletic Commission (specific medical conditions or injuries are not revealed by the commission due to medical privacy laws):

Sean O’Malley: Indefinite suspension

Marlon Vera: 60-day suspension

Dustin Poirier: 45-day suspension

Benoit Saint Denis: 60-day suspension

Kevin Holland: 30-day suspension

Jack Della Maddalena: Indefinite suspension

Gilbert Burns: Indefinite suspension

Petr Yan: 30-day suspension

Song Yadong: 30-day suspension

Jailton Almeida: 30-day suspension

Mateusz Gamrot: 30-day suspension

Rafael dos Anjos: 30-day suspension

Pedro Munhoz: 30-day suspension

Philipe Lins: Indefinite suspension

Ion Cutelaba: Indefinite suspension

Michal Oleksiejczuk: 60-day suspension

Josh Parisian: 60-day suspension

Joanne Wood: 30-day suspension

Maryna Moroz: 30-day suspension