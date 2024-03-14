UFC 299 medical suspensions: Sean O’Malley, four other fighters receive indefinite suspensions

Despite a one-sided victory in his first title defense, Sean O’Malley has received an indefinite medical suspension following UFC 299.
On Thursday, the Florida State Athletic Commission revealed the medical suspensions from this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Miami, which included both O’Malley and his opponent, Chito Vera.
While the champ received an indefinite sit after a unanimous decision win, what that ultimately means is he’ll need medical clearance before competing again.
Vera, who looked to wear more of the damage, received a 60-day suspension.
Co-main event fighters Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis also received medical suspensions. Poirier, who won the fight with an incredible second-round knockout, received 45 days, while Saint Denis got 60 days.
Four other competitors from the card received indefinite suspensions, including Jack Della Maddalena and Gilbert Burns following Maddalena’s come-from-behind stoppage win in the featured bout, and both Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba following their light heavyweight preliminary bout, which Lins won by decision.
Here are the full medical suspensions for UFC 299 per the Florida Athletic Commission (specific medical conditions or injuries are not revealed by the commission due to medical privacy laws):
Sean O’Malley: Indefinite suspension
Marlon Vera: 60-day suspension
Dustin Poirier: 45-day suspension
Benoit Saint Denis: 60-day suspension
Kevin Holland: 30-day suspension
Jack Della Maddalena: Indefinite suspension
Gilbert Burns: Indefinite suspension
Petr Yan: 30-day suspension
Song Yadong: 30-day suspension
Jailton Almeida: 30-day suspension
Mateusz Gamrot: 30-day suspension
Rafael dos Anjos: 30-day suspension
Pedro Munhoz: 30-day suspension
Philipe Lins: Indefinite suspension
Ion Cutelaba: Indefinite suspension
Michal Oleksiejczuk: 60-day suspension
Josh Parisian: 60-day suspension
Joanne Wood: 30-day suspension
Maryna Moroz: 30-day suspension
