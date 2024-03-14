Mark Coleman alert, breathing on his own after saving parents from house fire: ‘I’m the happiest man in the world’

UFC legend Mark Coleman is alert, responsive and breathing on his own after saving his parents from a house fire.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was intubated and sedated due to smoke inhalation that damaged his lungs but now Coleman is awake and even speaking to his family from his hospital bed in Toledo. Coleman’s family posted a video on Instagram showing him hugging his daughters and talking to them from his bed after doctors treated his lungs, which was the biggest concern after he was life flighted from the scene of the house fire.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Coleman said. “I swear to God I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision. I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible and I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside and I went back in and got them. I can’t believe it. I got them and I couldn’t find Hammer.”

Coleman was brought to tears recounting the incident after he was woken up to find his parents’ home already engulfed in flames. He was able to rescue both of his parents from the burning building but he went back inside to try to find his dog, Hammer.

Sadly, Coleman’s dog did not survive the ordeal and the UFC Hall of Famer eventually succumbed to the smoke inhalation from the fire, which led to his hospitalization.

A day after he was first rushed to the hospital, doctors treated his lungs and wanted to see if Coleman could breathe on his own. Thankfully, Coleman is awake now and breathing on his own with a positive outlook on his recovery.

Coleman’s daughters, Morgan and Kenzie, started a GoFundMe on his behalf to help pay for medical costs as he continues to recover from the horrific ordeal.