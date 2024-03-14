Video: Mike Tyson shows off speed, power in first training video for Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson might have a little more left in the tank than many expect.

Earlier this month it was announced that Tyson will make his return to the boxing ring against Jake Paul on July 20 at ATT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event, which is set to be broadcast live on Netflix, received immediate criticism for pairing the 57-year-old former heavyweight boxing champ against a man 30 years his junior, who has a history of knocking out older opposition. Even the oddsmakers quickly installed Jake Paul as a heavy betting favorite over Tyson, but everybody might be counting out Tyson a bit soon.

On Wednesday, Tyson posted a training video to his social media showing “Iron” Mike looking surprisingly spry and powerful for a man with an AARP card.

“It’s day one, the fun has just begun,” Tyson says in the video.

Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion and holds the record for youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, winning his first belt at 20 years and four months. He retired from the sport in 2005, but did return for an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Paul, most recently, has taken fights against professional boxers in an effort to legitimize his presence in the sport, knocking out both Andre August and Ryan Bourland in December and March respectively.

It is still unclear if this bout between Tyson and Paul will be a professional match or another exhibition bout.