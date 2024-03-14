 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heck of a Morning: Did Dustin Poirier earn a title fight vs. Islam Makhachev with UFC 299 win?

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 299: O’Malley v Vera 2 Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Dustin Poirier took a super difficult fight against surging contender Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of UFC 299 and delivered an incredible highlight-reel knockout that sent the MMA community into a frenzy. With so much going on at lightweight, and champion Islam Makhachev needing an opponent for potentially as early as June, did “The Diamond” punch his ticket to one last opportunity at undisputed UFC gold?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on Poirier’s performance, whether he will be next for Makhachev, and his incredible run as a 155-pounder in the UFC. Additionally, listener questions include the booking of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match June 1 and the pros and cons with the bout, Sean O’Malley’s big win over Marlon Vera, Colby Covington’s response to Ian Machado Garry, if Curtis Blaydes gets the fight with Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title with his win over Jailton Almeida, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting