Rankings Show: Is Dustin Poirier already a top-5 lightweight all-time? Debating his place in the pantheon

Dustin Poirier continues to defy the MMA gods on his road to another potential UFC title shot, but where does he sit in the lightweight pantheon — and how would a championship change his legacy?

Podcast pals Jed Meshew and Damon Martin join Shaun Al-Shatti this week to deep dive into 155 pounds around (36:30) and reach a surprising conclusion about Poirier in the aftermath of UFC 299. The gang also tackles the three-way debate muddying the top of the bantamweight division around (6:20) and whether MMA Fighting is being unfair to Sean O’Malley for not unanimously voting the champ as the consensus No. 1, ask which of the big wins by Jack Della Maddalena and Michael Page are more impactful to the welterweight division around (1:02:10), pour one out for a ex-UFC champ leaving the rankings around (1:16:15), plus much more.

