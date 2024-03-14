Jorge Masvidal opens as big favorite in boxing match with Nate Diaz

Even without the tools available in MMA, oddsmakers believe Jorge Masvidal is a superior threat to Nate Diaz.

Masvidal has opened as a significant favorite to beat Diaz in a boxing match announced on Wednesday. The ex-UFC stars will meet in a 10-round bout on June 1 at KIA Forum in Los Angeles. The bout airs on Fanmio for $79.99 with an early price of $49.99.

In the current line, Masvidal is a -375 favorite, meaning a $100 bet would return a profit of about $26. The implied odds give the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger about a 79 percent chance of winning.

In contrast, Diaz is a +275 underdog, meaning a $100 bet would return a profit of about $275. The one-time lightweight title challenger has about a 27 percent chance of winning, according to the betting line.

Masvidal has not competed since a decision loss to Gilbert Burns 11 months ago at UFC 287. Diaz, meanwhile, competed in the boxing ring, losing a decision to Jake Paul this past August.

Despite Diaz’s superior ring experience on paper, bookmakers could be giving Masvidal the nod based on their first meeting, a fight for the then-new “BMF” belt at UFC 244. Masvidal dominated the early action, opening a cut that prompted the cageside doctor to call off the fight after the third round.

Diaz and Masvidal agreed on a rematch, but the fight never came to fruition. With both now out of the UFC, they have agreed to co-promote the boxing match, which likely will be counterprogrammed by UFC 302 and a world championship boxing match featuring Artur Beterbiev.