Between the Links: Reaction to Diaz vs. Masvidal, Joshua’s brutal finish of Ngannou, UFC 299, and more

This past weekend delivered unforgettable moments for MMA fans — both on the positive and negative sides — with Anthony Joshua’s absolutely ferocious knockout of Francis Ngannou, and the incredible UFC 299 event that featured spectacular performances from Sean O’Malley, Dustin Poirier, and others. What was the biggest fallout story from this past weekend?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the fallout of both Joshua vs. Ngannou and UFC 299 events, where Ngannou, O’Malley, and Poirier go from here, and other storylines from this past weekend in combat sports. Additionally, they’ll discuss the hotly discussed ending to the Cedric Doumbe vs. Baysangur Chamsoudinov fight from PFL Europe this past Thursday, react to the booking of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match on June 1, and much more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Shaun Al-Shatti.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.