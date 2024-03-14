Morning Report: Sean Strickland calls for Dricus Du Plessis rematch, asks ‘When does the champ ever lose a close fight?’

Sean Strickland still believes he should have retained his title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297.

The middleweight title reign of the controversial “Tarzan” was a short-lived one. After a stellar 2023 that saw him capture the accolade of Fighter of the Year in the minds of many, Strickland went toe-to-toe with South Africa’s Du Plessis on Canadian soil this past January. Unfortunately for Strickland, the judges saw the result in favor of Du Plessis, who heard “and new” via a competitive split decision.

Strickland, 33, spoke up after the loss and expressed how he felt he did enough to win the battle. Going forward, the American doesn’t appear to be in talks to receive an immediate rematch as former two-division champion Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev have been most mentioned in the conversation. Should Adesanya get the opportunity, it would be another shot at gold after a loss like he had last year against former champion Alex Pereira.

Unsurprisingly, Strickland doesn’t think that’s how the division’s title picture should shake out, especially after he became the one to last dethrone Adesanya to start his reign in September.

“You know I don’t care about fight politics or a belt but it makes me laugh they give ‘Izzy’ [Israel Adesanya] a rematch to Alex [Pereira] after getting slept..” Strickland tweeted.

“I lost a close decision that Dana [White] himself thought I won. Everyone did.. The stats did. That needs to be run back..”

Statistically, Strickland outstruck Du Plessis 183 to 140 in total strikes, per UFC Stats. Round by round, at worst, Strickland tied strike count with Du Plessis in round two with 26 a piece. Grappling-wise, Du Plessis outgrappled Strickland six takedowns to none throughout the five-round affair with three of those in round four, two in round one, and one in round two.

The fight was Strickland’s second consecutive outside of his home country of the U.S., which has led him to hint at some potential shenanigans from Toronto’s athletic commission. Never shy to state his opinion, Strickland remains less than complimentary toward the country as he also was on fight week.

“And man I don’t wanna pull this card but when does the champ ever lose a close fight?” Strickland added. “When you’re in Canada with a bunch of dirty f****** leftists.”

TOP STORIES

Reflection. Francis Ngannou felt like he was ‘falling asleep’ warming up for Anthony Joshua: ‘I was the only one that didn’t show up’

Sequel. Jorge Masvidal warns Nate Diaz ahead of boxing rematch: ‘I’m coming to break your f****** face’

Change. Kayla Harrison discusses UFC signing, drop to 135 pounds: ‘I was really scared about all of it’

Ouch. Junior dos Santos recounts pivotal moment in Alan Belcher fight: ‘I felt my nose go to the side’ of my face

Robbery. Chito Vera reveals thieves broke into his home during UFC 299 fight week; ‘I’m gonna find you’

Rankings. Jack Della Maddalena explodes up the list, Julianna Pena exits due to inactivity

Assessment. Cory Sandhagen: Chito Vera ‘had no business being in the cage’ with Sean O’Malley at UFC 299

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Tybura’s best finishes.

O’Malley BTS.

Tsarukyan’s Road to UFC 300.

Teaser.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss if Tai Tuivasa can go full ‘Bam Bam’ against Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Trivium is Immortal.

Y’all wanna train with The Immortal and I?!



It was an honor/ dream come true/ incredible experience to be able to train with and learn from one of the s of MMA: THE IMMORTAL!! pic.twitter.com/wy658ZaMRR — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) March 13, 2024

Gonna be good.

'



Women's Flyweights' journey towards the Million Dollar Prize begins in San Antonio as the 2024 #PFLRegularSeason begins on April 4th pic.twitter.com/Vo3zSRY8N9 — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 12, 2024

If I had to see it, so do you.

Open workout.

Bravery.

A brave person is a successful person. pic.twitter.com/aQMe3kbLER — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) March 13, 2024

Oh, boy...

Send pic of your face https://t.co/vWZZVe2Nfo — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 13, 2024

Time flies, indeed.

FINAL THOUGHTS

In all reality, there isn’t a clear-cut correct No. 1 middleweight contender. Who is most compelling for DDP? Probably the two options most talked about ... and there’s the history with Adesanya. So, either way, I don’t think there’s a “perfect” answer to this whole equation.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who would you rather see Dricus Du Plessis fight next? Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya

Someone coming off a win vote view results 28% Sean Strickland (75 votes)

37% Israel Adesanya (97 votes)

33% Someone coming off a win (88 votes) 260 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.