Chito Vera reveals thieves broke into his home during UFC 299 fight week; ‘I’m gonna find you’

Marlon “Chito” Vera returned home from UFC 299 and found that someone had broken into his house while he was gone in Miami for a title shot against Sean O’Malley.

The veteran bantamweight revealed the news on social media along with a photo that shows a door that was forcefully smashed open for the burglars to enter his house.

“The f****** assh*** that broke into my home, I’m gonna find you,” Vera wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post on his Instagram stories, Vera offered some context to the robbery that took place at his home prior to his fight with O’Malley on Saturday night.

“The context is last night there was a robbery,” Vera said. “They broke into our house. Though they are material things, they are things that have been bought with a lot of effort and hard work. But hey, these types of things happen”

It’s unknown if Vera filed a report with police or if there’s any investigation underway regarding the break-in at his home. Vera also didn’t detail what exactly was taken from his home during the robbery.

It’s a tough end to an even tougher week for Vera after he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to O’Malley in the UFC 299 main event this past Saturday night.

Despite showing off an iron chin and an unreal amount of durability, Vera absorbed a lot of punishment over five rounds before ultimately losing on the scorecards as O’Malley defended his title for the first time.