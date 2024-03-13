Jack Della Maddalena suffered broken arm early in his win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299

Jack Della Maddelena scored the biggest win of his career over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299, and he did it with a broken arm.

Following a stunning comeback in the third round where Della Maddelena escaped a takedown from Burns and then blasted the one-time title challenger with a huge knee, which led to an emphatic ground-and-pound finish, the rising welterweight contender celebrated his win without realizing just how miraculous it was that he made it through the fight.

A trip to the hospital, and an x-ray later, confirmed that Della Maddalena actually fought for a big part of the fight with a broken forearm. His manager Tim Simpson posted the X-ray on Instagram showing off the broken arm.

“Jack Della Maddalena’s arm snapped clean early in the fight,” Simpson wrote. “Rallied for a finish in the third. Soldier! P.S. Gilbert kicks hard!”

Considering how Della Maddalena finished the fight with a flurry of punches on the ground and one of his arms was already broken, it makes his victory that much more impressive.

The win helped vault Della Maddalena up the welterweight rankings as he remains undefeated in the UFC with a perfect 7-0 record since joining the promotion.

Afterwards, the 27-year-old Australian called out Shavkat Rakhmonov for a potential title eliminator at 170 pounds, but first things first, he’ll have to let his arm heal up before booking his next fight.