The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Kayla Harrison, Tai Tuivasa, Maycee Barber, Ben Davison, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show.

1:15 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal returns to discuss all things Gamebred Bareknuckle, the Miami combat sports scene, and more.

1:35 p.m.: Kayla Harrison previews her UFC 300 debut against Holly Holm.

2 p.m.: Famed trainer Ben Davison reflects on Anthony Joshua’s massive knockout of Francis Ngannou and looks ahead to what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to her UFC Hall of Fame announcement.

3 p.m.: Tai Tuivasa previews his Saturday main event against Marcin Tybura.

3:30 p.m.: Maycee Barber looks back at her UFC 299 win over Katlyn Cerminara.

4 p.m.: We answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

5 p.m.: Best bets and more from the crew.

