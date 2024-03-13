 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Kayla Harrison, Tai Tuivasa, Maycee Barber, Ben Davison, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show.

1:15 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal returns to discuss all things Gamebred Bareknuckle, the Miami combat sports scene, and more.

1:35 p.m.: Kayla Harrison previews her UFC 300 debut against Holly Holm.

2 p.m.: Famed trainer Ben Davison reflects on Anthony Joshua’s massive knockout of Francis Ngannou and looks ahead to what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to her UFC Hall of Fame announcement.

3 p.m.: Tai Tuivasa previews his Saturday main event against Marcin Tybura.

3:30 p.m.: Maycee Barber looks back at her UFC 299 win over Katlyn Cerminara.

4 p.m.: We answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

5 p.m.: Best bets and more from the crew.

