No Bets Barred: Can Tai Tuivasa go full ‘Bam Bam’ against Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88?

The UFC is back in the world’s most famous APEX.

Following the sensational UFC 299, the world’s leading MMA promotor returns to its home base for UFC Vegas 88 this weekend, headlined by a heavyweight fight between Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura, so of course the No Bets Barred boys are here with a full breakdown of the card.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew speak fondly of the wonder that was last weekend in combat sports, where UFC 299, Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, and a Cedric Doumbe fight all took place. Then it’s on to the business at hand and a deep dive into UFC Vegas 88.

Can Tai Tuivasa recapture the “Bam Bam” magic and knock out Marcin Tybura? Will Kennedy Nzechukwu like the new “Kenny Nunchucks” nickname Jed has chosen for him? How will the other Bryan Barberena, the other “Bam Bam”, do on Saturday? All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 81 of No Bets Barred.

