BJJ star Gabi Garcia set for MMA return in April

Jiu-jitsu legend Gabi Garcia returns to MMA on April 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in a rematch with Barbara Nepomuceno, Centurion FC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting.

The event will air live and free on Caze TV on YouTube.

Garcia (6-0, 1 no contest) last fought in MMA in December 2018, submitting Nepomuceno with a keylock in just under three minutes at RIZIN 14. The heavyweight grappler fought her entire MMA career in Asia, scoring all six wins by stoppages.

“Centurion FC is coming, and coming strong,” Centurion FC CEO Roberto Gallo told MMA Fighting. “Having Gabi Garcia, it’s a privilege. A privilege that reflects Centurion FC’s direction.”

Garcia returned to grappling competitions in 2019 to make history at the ADCC, claiming her fourth gold medal. The 38-year-old jiu-jitsu ace also won double gold at the IBJJF Pans that year, winning in her division and the openweight class.

Nepomuceno (0-1), a former WGP Kickboxing champion in Brazil, returned to the ring in late 2022 to win a kickboxing match over Gabriela Mingorance. Nepomuceno added another victory to her kickboxing record in April 2023, defeating Bianca Carvalho via decision.

Watch their first bout below.