Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Devin Clark among 11 fighters no longer on UFC roster

A number of fighters have been removed from the UFC roster, including Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Devin Clark.

A total of 11 fighters were confirmed by UFC officials to MMA Fighting on Tuesday, with the athletes either released from the promotion, not re-signed after their contracts expired, or retired.

In addition to Nurmagomedov and Clark, the other fighters removed from the UFC roster include Mike Breeden, Fernie Garcia, Luis Saldana, Denys Bondar, Daniel Lacerda, and Mateus Mendonca.

The three fighters who notified the UFC of their retirement are Mark O. Madsen, Jamie Pickett, and Tyson Pedro. Any bouts still remaining on a retired fighters’ contract will stay in place if they decide to make a return to action.

The eight fighters released or no longer under contract are free to sign with any promotion available.

Nurmagomedov, who is cousin to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, ultimately spent four fights with the promotion, going 2-2 before his tenure with the company came to an end.

As for Clark, he spent nearly eight years in the UFC as part of the light heavyweight division, earning wins over names such as Jake Collier, William Knight and Alonzo Menifield. More recently, Clark suffered through a 1-3 octagon run, capped off by back-to-back losses that precipitated his exit from the UFC.

All of the fighters released or no longer under contract can also re-sign with the UFC any time.