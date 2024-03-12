Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki booked for UFC 302, card targeted for Newark

Lightweights Grant Dawson and Joe Solecki are expected to clash on June 1 at UFC 302, an event which is being targeted for Newark, N.J.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. UFC has made no official announcements about the event, but the location is currently targeted for a return to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Dawson makes his first appearance since suffering a surprising loss to Bobby Green this past October. That setback put an end to his 12-fight unbeaten streak, which included nine fights in the UFC. Prior to that loss, Dawson worked his way up the lightweight ranks with wins over names such as Damir Ismagulov, Mark O. Madsen, and Jared Gordon.

As for Solecki, the 30-year-old New Jersey native also looks to get back on track following a loss after he was slammed to the ground in violent fashion in his most recent outing against Drakkar Klose. That put an end to Solecki’s two-fight win streak, which included a submission victory over Carl Deaton.

There have only been rumored bouts confirmed for UFC 302 thus far, although the promotion will likely made an announcement about the event in the coming weeks once a main event gets booked or tickets go on sale.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.