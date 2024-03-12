UFC legend Mark Coleman hospitalized for smoke inhalation after saving parents from house fire

UFC legend Mark Coleman remains hospitalized after rescuing his parents from a tragic house fire early Tuesday morning in his childhood home near Toledo, Ohio.

Coleman, 59, was airlifted from the scene after pulling his mother and father out of the house, and then suffering smoke inhalation after rushing back in a third time to save his dog. Members from seven different fire departments responded to the scene after the fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen of the home, although the cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed.

Coleman’s longtime friend and fellow former UFC fighter Wes Sims provided an update on him via Facebook on Tuesday.

“I’m a very firm believer in the power of prayer,” Sims wrote. “I sent family and some friends a few pictures of Mark Coleman’s current condition. I know Mark, if he could talk he’d say ‘film this s***, Wes, we are going viral!’

“Mark’s parents’ house burnt down last night. Mark saved both [his parents] and went back for Hammer, his dog. He was life flighted to Toledo and is currently intubated and sedated. I swear to God he’s one of the toughest individuals ever created, been through so much a movie at this point could not give his life’s work justice!”

Local authorities haven’t made any further statements regarding the fire, aside from the house being called a total loss after crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008, Coleman is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in the history of the sport. He first became heavyweight champion at UFC 10 and then repeated as champion at UFC 11 as well.

Coleman eventually moved over to PRIDE Fighting Championships, where he became the first ever Pride grand prix champion with a stunning run through the 2000 tournament, which included three wins in one night capped off by a knockout of Igor Vovchanchyn in the finals.

In recent years, Coleman dedicated himself to getting back into fighting shape again while also serving as a coach and mentor to fellow UFC fighter Matt Brown.