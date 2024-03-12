UFC 300 trailer released featuring Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, and the rest of the loaded fight card

UFC 300 is almost upon us — and it is ridiculous.

On April 13, UFC 300 takes place in Las Vegas, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, and featuring a truly ludicrous lineup of matchups. And in the official trailer for this upcoming event, the UFC leaned into that, showcasing not just the main and co-main event fighters, but also featuring a number of the other former champions that make up the fight card.

Alongside Pereira and Hill, the trailer shows the women’s strawweight co-main event fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, and the “BMF” title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. But it doesn’t stop there, also setting the stage for the superfight between Holly Holm and Kayla Harrison, the return of former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, and even the first fight of the evening — the bantamweight matchup between former UFC champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.

Even UFC legend Jim Miller makes an appearance, and all of this happens with “Baba O’Reilly” playing in the background, a staple of UFC pay-per-view events.

Watch the full trailer for this epic fight card above.