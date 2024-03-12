Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino set for UFC 301 in Brazil

Anthony Smith will make his return to action against Vitor Petrino at the upcoming UFC 301 card scheduled on May 4 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Monday following an initial report from Laerte Viana on Instagram.

A perennial contender at 205 pounds, Smith makes his return to action following a loss in his last outing against Khalil Rountree Jr back in December after he took the fight on short notice. That setback followed a hard fought win over Ryan Spann just a few months earlier as Smith engaged in a back-and-forth war before ultimately securing a split decision victory.

As for Petrino, the undefeated Brazilian looks for the biggest win of his career when he faces an established veteran and one-time title challenger in Smith. So far in the UFC, Petrino has gone 4-0 with his most recent win coming against Tyson Pedro in early March.

He’ll now fight close to home in Brazil with the fight against Smith booked for the UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro in May.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report