PFL announces full line-ups for first 3 season events, 8 ex-Bellator champions debut

The Professional Fighters League announced Monday the full cards for the first three events of its 2024 season, and the events include several talents absorbed from the Bellator roster.
Eight athletes who’ve held Bellator belts – both undisputed and interim – are set to debut inside the PFL cage in April: Valentin Moldavsky, Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez, Phil Davis, Brent Primus, Patricky Pitbull, Andrey Koreshkov and Logan Storley.
The first card takes place in San Antonio, Texas, and it’s headlined by former Bellator interim light heavyweight titleholder Valentin Moldavsky taking on 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija. The card also includes a trilogy match between former Bellator flyweight queens Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.
Taila Santos, who came close to shocking Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC flyweight championship in the past, is set to make her PFL debut in the undercard versus Denise Kielholtz.
Check the full card below.
PFL San Antonio – April 4
Main card
Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky
Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell
Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez
Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
Preliminary Card
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Sergei Bilostenniy
Taila Santos vs. Denise Kielholtz
Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov
Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young
Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop
Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy
PFL travels to Las Vegas the following week for a show at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, and the main event features ex-Bellator titleholder Phil Davis facing off with Robert Wilkinson. PFL 2023 champion Impa Kasanganay meets Alex Polizzi in the co-main event. The main card also features Patricky Pitbull taking on Clay Collard, plus the return of one-time PFL champion Antonio Carlos Junior.
Brent Primus, a former Bellator lightweight champion, makes his PFL debut in the undercard opposite Bruno miranda. The full lineup can be seen below.
PFL Las Vegas – April 12
Main card
Phil Davis vs. Robert Wilkinson
Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi
Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull
Mads Burnel vs. Michael Dufort
Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong
Preliminary Card
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh
Bruno Miranda vs. Brent Primus
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Solomon Renfro
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Adam Piccolotti
Marcelo Nunes vs. Giacomo Lemos
The third show of April features the kickoff of the welterweight and featherweight seasons in Chicago on April 19. The event is highlighted by the debut of ex-Bellator champion Andrey Koreshkov battling Magomed Umalatov in the headliner. Logan Storley, who has also held the Bellator welterweight title in the past, meets undefeated Shamil Musaev.
PFL Chicago – April 19
Main card
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov
Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho
Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev
Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzalez
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie
Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka
Preliminary Card
Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola
Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns
Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov
Don Madge vs. Kyle Crutchmer
