PFL announces full line-ups for first 3 season events, 8 ex-Bellator champions debut

The Professional Fighters League announced Monday the full cards for the first three events of its 2024 season, and the events include several talents absorbed from the Bellator roster.

Eight athletes who’ve held Bellator belts – both undisputed and interim – are set to debut inside the PFL cage in April: Valentin Moldavsky, Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez, Phil Davis, Brent Primus, Patricky Pitbull, Andrey Koreshkov and Logan Storley.

The first card takes place in San Antonio, Texas, and it’s headlined by former Bellator interim light heavyweight titleholder Valentin Moldavsky taking on 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija. The card also includes a trilogy match between former Bellator flyweight queens Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.

Taila Santos, who came close to shocking Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC flyweight championship in the past, is set to make her PFL debut in the undercard versus Denise Kielholtz.

Check the full card below.

PFL San Antonio – April 4

Main card

Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Preliminary Card

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Sergei Bilostenniy

Taila Santos vs. Denise Kielholtz

Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov

Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young

Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop

Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy

PFL travels to Las Vegas the following week for a show at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, and the main event features ex-Bellator titleholder Phil Davis facing off with Robert Wilkinson. PFL 2023 champion Impa Kasanganay meets Alex Polizzi in the co-main event. The main card also features Patricky Pitbull taking on Clay Collard, plus the return of one-time PFL champion Antonio Carlos Junior.

Brent Primus, a former Bellator lightweight champion, makes his PFL debut in the undercard opposite Bruno miranda. The full lineup can be seen below.

PFL Las Vegas – April 12

Main card

Phil Davis vs. Robert Wilkinson

Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi

Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull

Mads Burnel vs. Michael Dufort

Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong

Preliminary Card

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh

Bruno Miranda vs. Brent Primus

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Solomon Renfro

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Adam Piccolotti

Marcelo Nunes vs. Giacomo Lemos

The third show of April features the kickoff of the welterweight and featherweight seasons in Chicago on April 19. The event is highlighted by the debut of ex-Bellator champion Andrey Koreshkov battling Magomed Umalatov in the headliner. Logan Storley, who has also held the Bellator welterweight title in the past, meets undefeated Shamil Musaev.

PFL Chicago – April 19

Main card

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzalez

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

Preliminary Card

Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola

Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns

Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov

Don Madge vs. Kyle Crutchmer