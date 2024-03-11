The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Dustin Poirier, Michael Page, Cedric Doumbé, and Joanne Wood

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend of combat sports.

2 p.m.: Michael Page talks about his UFC 299 debut against Kevin Holland.

2:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier reflects on his UFC 299 win over Benoit Saint Denis.

3 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley talks his first title defense against Chito Vera at UFC 299.

3:45 p.m.: PFL star Cedric Doumbé breaks down his controversial loss at PFL Europe 1.

4:15 p.m.: UFC vet Joanne Wood reflects on her retirement fight at UFC 299.

4:45 p.m.: Best bets and more from the crew.

