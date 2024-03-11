 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Dustin Poirier, Michael Page, Cedric Doumbé, and Joanne Wood

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend of combat sports.

2 p.m.: Michael Page talks about his UFC 299 debut against Kevin Holland.

2:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier reflects on his UFC 299 win over Benoit Saint Denis.

3 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley talks his first title defense against Chito Vera at UFC 299.

3:45 p.m.: PFL star Cedric Doumbé breaks down his controversial loss at PFL Europe 1.

4:15 p.m.: UFC vet Joanne Wood reflects on her retirement fight at UFC 299.

4:45 p.m.: Best bets and more from the crew.

