On To the Next One: What’s next for Sean O’Malley, Dustin Poirier following UFC 299?

Following a one-sided unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera at UFC 299 to retain the bantamweight title, Sean O’Malley said his top choice is a champ vs. champ bout with UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria in Spain.

Will “Sugar” get his wish, or will he face No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and guest host Jed Meshew discuss where O’Malley goes from his impressive victory, and they also give their thoughts on what could be next for Vera. Future matchups are also discussed for Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis after Poirier’s show-stealing knockout victory, Michael Page following his victory over Kevin Holland in his octagon debut, Jack Della Maddalena after stopping Gilbert Burns in a dramatic comeback, former champ Petr Yan after getting back on track against Song Yadong, and more from the memorable event.

Watch the UFC 299 edition of On To the Next One in the video above. Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.