Shavkat Rakhmonov has ice-cold response to Jack Della Maddalena callout

A battle of top-shelf UFC welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena appears to be possible, at least in theory.

Rakhmonov on Sunday welcomed a callout from Maddalena at UFC 299, where the Aussie standout delivered a come-from-behind stoppage of Gilbert Burns.

“I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents,” he wrote on X.

I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) March 10, 2024

Rakhmonov, 29, is currently ranked No. 3 in the promotion’s rankings on the strength of a six-fight winning streak (he is also No. 3 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings). He most recently stopped two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 to get more people talking about a potential title shot.

With an impressive knockout of one-time title challenger Burns, Maddalena could seize the No. 4 spot “Durinho” holds in the promotional rankings (No. 5 on MMA Fighting’s list). That would make him a prime candidate for a title eliminator with the Kazakhstani MMA fighter.

Maddalena has won seven straight with his triumph at UFC 299. He also distinguished himself by calling out Rakhmonov, who’s reportedly struggled to find top-tier opposition.