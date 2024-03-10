Cory Sandhagen accepts Umar Nurmagomedov’s challenge, calls for UFC 303 rebooking

Cory Sandhagen has accepted the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov’s callout, but he’s added a date, location, and event to put it all together.

Following his impressive decision win over Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87 earlier this month, Nurmagomedov called for the UFC to rebook his scheduled matchup with Sandhagen — which was slated to headline UFC Nashville this past August before Nurmagomedov suffered an injury that forced him out of the fight. Sandhagen went on to dominate Rob Font instead, and now after recovering from an injury, the one-time interim title challenger wants Nurmagomedov at UFC 303 on June 29, which will be the main draw from the UFC’s International Fight Week.

“You want to call for higher opponents and choose your date? Come on, Umar,” Sandhagen said in response to a Nurmagomedov tweet during UFC 299. “International Fight Week against me, brother.”

Since losing his chance to become interim champ against Petr Yan at UFC 267 in October 2021, Sandhagen has won three straight, which includes a stoppage win over Song Yadong and a dominant decision win over Marlon Vera in main event bouts.

Nurmagomedov has won all 17 of his pro bouts, including a 5-0 start to his UFC tenure.