UFC 299 post-fight show: Reaction to Sean O’Malley’s dominance, Dustin Poirier’s vicious knockout win

Sean O’Malley is still the UFC bantamweight champion after delivering a spectacular bell-to-bell performance in his first title defense, a rematch with Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC 299. After sweeping scorecards for all three judges, will O’Malley’s next fight be a title defense against Merab Dvalishvili, or will “The Sugar Show” head to the featherweight division for a clash with new champ Ilia Topuria?

Following Saturday’s memorable night of fights in Miami, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Eric Jackman react to O’Malley’s tremendous showing, his post-fight callout of Topuria, and how he matches up with Dvalishvili.

Additionally, the panel discuss Dustin Poirier’s highlight-reel knockout of Benoit Saint Denis, Michael Page’s successful UFC debut against Kevin Holland and where “MVP” goes, Jack Della Maddalena’s comeback finish of Gilbert Burns, Petr Yan getting back on track with a hard fought win over Song Yadong, and more.

Watch the UFC 299 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.