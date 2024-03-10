UFC 300 card finalized after 1 last fight added, bout order set with main card and prelims

Following months of matchmaking, the UFC 300 card is now finalized, including the bout order for the pay-per-view main card and the prelims.

Before everything was settled, the promotion added one more matchup that was announced during UFC 299: Renato Moicano faces Jalin Turner in a lightweight bout that serves as the final fight booked for the historic event on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC CEO Dana White said the bout order was only determined recently, with company settling on a lineup and sticking to it – at the risk of constant changes until the event took place.

The main event was already set in stone with Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in a five-round fight to cap off the night. The co-main event sees reigning UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili clash with Yan Xiaonan.

Justin Gaethje puts his “BMF” title up for grabs against Max Holloway in another five-round fight on the UFC 300 main card. Highly touted middleweight prospect Bo Nickal also gets a slot on the main card for a fight with Cody Brundage.

Lightweights Charles Oliveira and Armen Tsarukyan kick off the main card when they meet in a fight that will likely determine the next title contender at 155 pounds.

All told, UFC 300 features 12 current or former champions, not to mention two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison making her long awaited debut on the card as well.

Here’s the full lineup with the main card and prelims for UFC 300 on April 13.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view)

MAIN EVENT: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

CO-MAIN EVENT: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Charles Oliveira vs. Armen Tsarukyan

PRELIMS:

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt