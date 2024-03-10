 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean O’Malley: ‘Officially I’m undefeated again’ after UFC 299 revenge win over Chito Vera

By Steven Marrocco
/ new

Sean O’Malley never conceded a loss to Chito Vera at UFC 252, official results be damned.

But after dominating Vera in their rematch at UFC 299, O’Malley is declaring himself unbeaten as a professional MMA fighter.

“The Sugar State Athletic Commission, they said if I win this fight, they’ll take away that first fight away, so I’m officially undefeated again,” O’Malley told reporters at the post-fight press conference for UFC 299, which took place Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami.

“It feels really really good, so we’re just 1-0 right now.”

The Sugar State Athletic Commission is, of course, a cheeky joke, a figment of O’Malley’s imaginative imagination, as is the official tally of his time with Vera. The pair of bantamweights are now 1-1, with Vera earning a first-round TKO over O’Malley four years ago in what was a first – and highly visible – setback.

This time around, the foot and ankle injury that sapped O’Malley against Vera was not at all a factor, allowing him to essentially run circles around his opponent. Vera talked a big game heading into the fight, but he was overmatched in the speed and movement department. Only a last-second body shot appeared to reveal O’Malley’s vulnerability.

With his first bantamweight title defense behind him, O’Malley wants to face featherweight champ Ilia Topuria. Barring that, he’ll begrudgingly take a fight with No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, whom he no-sold backstage after UFC 299.

O’Malley appears ready to write his own history book for a potential fight with Dvalishvili. That leaves no time for another go-around with Vera. Asked whether he might entertain a third bout, the champ said “probably not.”

“I think I got a 50-44, so probably not,” O’Malley added.

O’Malley rued his lack of finishing ability in the five-round fight despite his shutout on scorecards. He said the seat he took at the final bell was as much frustration over going to the scorecards as a nasty body shot that Vera landed in the final seconds. But by any measure, he was the clear winner.

“I knew I was better than this guy for three-and-a-half years,” he said. “I knew the first fight was a fluke, so it felt good. ... I wanted that finish so bad, I thought I could sit in the pocket and f****** trade. He hit me with a nice body shot, and I was like, I already whooped his ass. I’m going to sit down and chillax a little bit.”

Even if he didn’t believe in the first result, he said it still felt good to prove to the world he is the better fighter.

“I always knew I was better than him. It never bothered me once that that fight played out like that. Look where I was at. I beat Thomas Almeida in one of the most beautiful performances I ever had.

“That fight never bothered me. I try not to care what people think. I knew I was better than him. It took me three-and-a-half years to prove that, and I did.”

The one party that may never respect him – Vera, who used every opportunity to bash the champ in the leadup to the fight – is another hater to be ignored.

“I think he told [my coach] Tim [Welch], ‘We’ll never be friends,’ but it is what it is,” O’Malley said. “I’d be jealous and hate me, too.”

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting