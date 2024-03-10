UFC 299 post-fight bonuses: Dustin Poirier ties record with Benoit Saint Denis win, finishers get $50,000

Dustin Poirier is now tied with Edson Barboza for most “Fight of the Night” bonuses after his thrilling showdown with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Poirier survived tough waters in the first round to starch Saint Denis in the second, thrilling the crowd to earn an additional $50,000 with “Fight of the Night.” At 9 “FOTN” bonuses, Poirier is now tied with Barboza for most in promotional history.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Poirier and Saint Denis’ post-fight bonus at the press conference for UFC 299, which took place Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami.

In another positive development, White said every finisher at UFC 299 earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus. That didn’t include Poirier, he added, because of the “Fight of the Night” bonus already awarded. But a total of four fighters got an extra check for their highlight-reel performances.

Additionally, UFC 299 headliner Sean O’Malley earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his dominant decision win over Chito Vera in their rematch.

Others to get “Performance of the Night” bonuses include: