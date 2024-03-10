‘A generational athlete‘: Fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s revenge win over Chito Vera at UFC 299

Sean O’Malley avenged his only career loss with a dominant showing over Chito Vera at UFC 299.

O’Malley shut out Vera on the scorecards – 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44 – to notch his first title defense and erase one of the only blemishes on his pro MMA career, a TKO loss to Vera in 2020 that came after an ankle injury.

Vera caught O’Malley at the very end of the fight with a body shot that appeared to badly hurt the champ. But it was largely one-way traffic through 25 minutes as O’Malley outclassed his opponent.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2, the main event of UFC 299 on Saturday in Miami.

5 ROUNDS TO 0



Congrats Sean



Young legend — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 10, 2024

Sean O’Malley is a generational athlete pic.twitter.com/FNQu0JT1WS — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 10, 2024

Great performance by Sean O’Malley master class striking!!! And Chito is a fighter what a chin what a heart!!! #ufc299 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 10, 2024

Incredible main event. O’Malley sith a beautiful performance. Still proud of my boy Chito. #UFC299 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 10, 2024

@SugaSeanMMA feints and distance management are some of the best in the game!!! An amazing striker he is #UFC299 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 10, 2024

GREAT fight! What a champ o malley is keepin his foot on the gas! And that vodybshot at the end my Chito! #UFC299 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) March 10, 2024

Masterful performance by Sean. Chito fought hard but didn’t have what it took. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 10, 2024

That body shot at the end could’ve been the fight!! Nasty! O’Malley looked great tonight. Some moments where Chito rallied back, but Sean won every round in my book. #UFC299 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 10, 2024