‘A generational athlete‘: Fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s revenge win over Chito Vera at UFC 299

Sean O’Malley avenged his only career loss with a dominant showing over Chito Vera at UFC 299.
O’Malley shut out Vera on the scorecards – 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44 – to notch his first title defense and erase one of the only blemishes on his pro MMA career, a TKO loss to Vera in 2020 that came after an ankle injury.
Vera caught O’Malley at the very end of the fight with a body shot that appeared to badly hurt the champ. But it was largely one-way traffic through 25 minutes as O’Malley outclassed his opponent.
Here’s what fighters had to say about Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2, the main event of UFC 299 on Saturday in Miami.
5 ROUNDS TO 0— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 10, 2024
Congrats Sean
Young legend
Impressive work from @SugaSeanMMA! #UFC299— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 10, 2024
Sean O’Malley is a generational athlete pic.twitter.com/FNQu0JT1WS— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 10, 2024
O’Malley’s really that dude ♂️ @ufc #UFC299— Steven Ocho Peterson (@8ocho08) March 10, 2024
Great performance by Sean O’Malley master class striking!!! And Chito is a fighter what a chin what a heart!!! #ufc299— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 10, 2024
Incredible main event. O’Malley sith a beautiful performance. Still proud of my boy Chito. #UFC299— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 10, 2024
@SugaSeanMMA feints and distance management are some of the best in the game!!! An amazing striker he is #UFC299— “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 10, 2024
GREAT fight! What a champ o malley is keepin his foot on the gas! And that vodybshot at the end my Chito! #UFC299— Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) March 10, 2024
Masterpiece!! Impressive performance by the champ @SugaSeanMMA @ufc #UFC299 #AndStill— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 10, 2024
Masterful performance by Sean. Chito fought hard but didn’t have what it took.— Funky (@Benaskren) March 10, 2024
That body shot at the end could’ve been the fight!! Nasty! O’Malley looked great tonight. Some moments where Chito rallied back, but Sean won every round in my book. #UFC299— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 10, 2024
Chito caught his liver hard on that last shot #UFC #UFC299— Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) March 10, 2024
Loading comments...