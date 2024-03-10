 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘A generational athlete‘: Fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s revenge win over Chito Vera at UFC 299

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 299: O’Malley v Vera 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean O’Malley avenged his only career loss with a dominant showing over Chito Vera at UFC 299.

O’Malley shut out Vera on the scorecards – 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44 – to notch his first title defense and erase one of the only blemishes on his pro MMA career, a TKO loss to Vera in 2020 that came after an ankle injury.

Vera caught O’Malley at the very end of the fight with a body shot that appeared to badly hurt the champ. But it was largely one-way traffic through 25 minutes as O’Malley outclassed his opponent.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2, the main event of UFC 299 on Saturday in Miami.

