‘No more guillys DP‘: Fighters react to Dustin Poirier’s UFC 299 knockout of Benoit Saint Denis

Dustin Poirier continues to shine bright against the best in the business, this time sending surging contender Benoit Saint Denis down the lightweight ladder at UFC 299.

Poirier rebounded from a very tough first round to spark Saint Denis on the feet with his patented counter-punching. A right hook sent the French fighter to the canvas, setting up a knockout at the 2:32 mark of the middle frame.

It was scheduled to be a five-round fight, but Poirier would need less than two to assert his place among the best in the world at 155 pounds.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 299 main card fight between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis.

No more guillys DP!!! #UFC299 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 10, 2024

Very impressive Dustin — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 10, 2024

The diamond still brightening — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 10, 2024

Poirier GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM #UFC299 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 10, 2024

Gotta give it @DustinPoirier. Proper hard cunt. — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 10, 2024

With as hard as DP hits you gotta show him more respect. https://t.co/8Si5j4lvpk — Funky (@Benaskren) March 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier weathered the storm then cooked that boy . Sheessssh #UFC299 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 10, 2024

Poirier is that guy man! What a stud! #UFC299 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 10, 2024

Let’s go Dustin!!! Hell yea!!! Good ol faithful left cross! Right hook to close it over a tough MF! #UFC299 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 10, 2024

Now that’s what experience looks like! #ufc299 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 10, 2024

Didn’t know a lot about Benoit Saint-Denis, I looked up his record . He went from fighting contender show guys to Dustin is crazy ! #UFC299 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 10, 2024

Diamond!!!!!!!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 10, 2024