UFC 299 results: Michael ‘Venom’ Page dazzles on the feet to win debut against Kevin Holland

It was a long time coming but Michael “Venom” Page finally made his octagon debut on Saturday night and he danced his way to victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

While he didn’t deliver a highlight reel finish, Page showcased his dazzling skills on the feet, frustrating Holland in nearly every round with his fast movement and lightning quick strikes. Holland struggled to catch up with Page in many of the exchanges and that really told the story of the entire fight.

When it was over, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Page as he moves to 1-0 in his UFC career.

“Honestly, it feels the same in terms of the caliber, how I feel inside but I think the UFC [nerves] got to me a little bit,” Page said following his win. “Kevin’s just a tough guy. I’ve got a lot more work to do but this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Always a showman, Page displayed his classic sideways stance before unleashing his strikes with speed and power as he looked to hurt Holland on the feet. Page cracked Holland with a couple of hard overhand rights but the veteran UFC welterweight didn’t back down from the exchanges as he looked to close the distance and grab onto the clinch.

It appeared that Holland was struggling to deal with the speed from Page, which made him somewhat hesitant to commit in the exchanges. The momentum changed in a hurry after Page slipped on a kick and Holland rushed forward to finally bring the fight down to the ground.

From there, Holland looked for a choke and then began dropping bombs from the top with several nasty elbows while also looking to advance his position. The aggression from Holland backfired momentarily with Page breaking free to get back to his feet again.

Just before the second round ended, Page connected with a pair of stiff right hands that appeared to have Holland rattled but he never wobbled or fell to the ground.

As time passed, Page saw his confidence surge as he really settled into a rhythm, taunting Holland from the outside and the exploding forward with a variety of strikes. From spinning back elbows to the same right hand that kept catching Holland off guard, Page remained in control throughout the final round.

It may not have been the statement he wanted to make but Page got the win and that was probably all that really mattered in the end.

Now that he’s officially in the UFC, Page will have all sorts of challenges awaiting him in the welterweight division with any number of high profile matchups available following this first win.