‘Embarrassing‘: Fighters react to Michael Venom Page’s debut win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299

Michael Page was in vintage form for his octagon debut, and while he didn’t thrill the crowd, he left Kaseya Center with a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

Page outstruck Holland using the explosive, karate-informed style that confounded his opposition in the Bellator cage, and judges rewarded him with unanimous 29-28 scorecards.

Save for a dicey moment in the second round in which Holland grounded Page and pounded him from top position, “MVP” was in the driver’s seat. But not all of his colleagues were impressed.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Kevin Holland vs. Michael “Venom” Page on the main card of UFC 299.

Embarrassing — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 10, 2024

MVP just took Kevin Holland to school!! What an impressive debut #UFC299 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 10, 2024

Holland thought Stephen Thompson was fast…. He’s realizing right now that this is another level of speed — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) March 10, 2024

Where's Kamzhat? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 10, 2024

Trump watching this fight cuz of me lol jk great fight ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 10, 2024

Nah, this fight is fascinating. Hands down, bouncing up and down, in and out. MVP is looking solid so far. Holland still in this fight tho. #UFC299 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 10, 2024

Win lose or draw I want to see @WonderboyMMA vs @michaelpage247 #UFC299 — Chris Clements (@menaceclements) March 10, 2024