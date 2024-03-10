 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Embarrassing‘: Fighters react to Michael Venom Page’s debut win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 299: Holland v Page Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michael Page was in vintage form for his octagon debut, and while he didn’t thrill the crowd, he left Kaseya Center with a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

Page outstruck Holland using the explosive, karate-informed style that confounded his opposition in the Bellator cage, and judges rewarded him with unanimous 29-28 scorecards.

Save for a dicey moment in the second round in which Holland grounded Page and pounded him from top position, “MVP” was in the driver’s seat. But not all of his colleagues were impressed.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Kevin Holland vs. Michael “Venom” Page on the main card of UFC 299.

