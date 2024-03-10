Watch Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 299, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 took place March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-11, 1 NC) welcomed Bellator veteran Michael Page (22-2) to the octagon in a featured bout. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: MVP right out to the center with his karate stance and he’s bouncing. Good leg kick to start and Holland sticks a jab. MVP’s hands are at his hips.

MVP lands a nice right hand that tags Holland and then does a little showboating. Holland smiles. He’s here for it.

Holland is cutting the cage and swings wildly to get into a clinch. He’s got it against the fence but Page has an underhook. Short knees in here and a shoulder bump or two. Control grappling but Page gets double unders and breaks free.

Page with a right hand over the top. Keep a long range. And a step in elbow. Well, a leap in one. Clinch from MVP and a left off it. Teep into body into a left hand and it’s all clean from MVP. Big speed advantage for him.

Holland chases him around the cage but comes up with air and eats a big right hand. And another. Page is lands another leaping right hand. Holland chops the leg out from him but he’s back up and they are clinching and it’s MVP with Holland against the fence.

Chipping shots both ways here. they finally spin out with a minute left and Page lands another huge right hand. Holland running at him but can’t find Page. Another right hand. Holland is grabs a clinch this time when Page steps in and backs Page up to the fence. Break before the bell though and Page lands a back up elbow.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Page.

Round 2: Holland’s team agrees with their charge that Page is much faster than they thought. That’s tough.

Wheel kick from Page to start that Holland just blocks. Good right hand from Holland who has to take a comical jump step to get into range, but it lands and they are clinching. Knees from Holland here but Page gets unders and out.

Page is standing 10 feet away from Holland. It’s hilarious and Holland is wary of stepping into the danger zone now. Another clean right from Page, this time as Holland steps in. Page feints and lands another right hand. Page moving around in there now and he’s backing Holland up.

LOL. Page did some weird spinning jump and fell over and Holland jumped right on him. Page up to the fence but Holland is on the back and he’s following him to the mat and he’s attacking a choke! Page spins but Holland with some big elbows. He’s in top half. What a foolish mistake from MVP.

Holland is in top half and he’s smothering and controlling right now. Page fighting hands but he’s flattened out. Holland with some big elbows but Page scrambles up! 2 minutes left.

And a big right from Page that cuts Holland and staggers him. MONSTER right hand spins Holland’s head around but he charges through it. Holland showing a chin right now. Page still bouncing. Holland lands a low kick. Another right hand by Page staggers Holland. And another!

Holland is hurt! He stumbled to the floor! Page let him up but he does not look well in there. Physical change to his stance. Holland is standing but he seems uncomfortable right now. OH GOD DAMN a monster back elbow from Page again lands clean. No idea how Holland ate that but he did and charged in just at the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Page, 20-18 Page overall.

Round 3: Page lands a right hand immediately and trips Holland off it! Holland waving him down but Page is not an idiot. They’re talking but not sure what they are saying.

Page throws a Tekken uppercut that misses and Holland gets to the back! Page is staying on his feet though and gets to the fence. He’s trying to scrape him off but Holland is hanging on that grip.

And Page just sort of wilts to the ground. He’s on his knees and Holland moves and now MVP is up and he breaks quickly.

Jesus another right hand from Page. He’s killing Holland with those. And another trip and Holland beckons him down. Page showboats and walks off. Holland stands. Page with a combo that misses but ends with a high kick that almost lands. Holland looks very demoralized in there and he’s not chatting.

Big body kick from Page and he show boats. Nasty spin elbow that cuts Holland under the eye. He’s coming at Page now but MVP moving off. Maybe a little too cocky but Holland misses a right hand. Into a clinch but MVP is winning all of these now. He’s got Holland to the fence and he’s burning time.

Break and Holland is looking slow in there now. And tentative. Left from Page lands. Clinch from Holland. Doesn’t have great position. Page will break this soon. Yep.

Holland chasing Page around the cage but can’t find him. And he eats another big right hand. Nice uppercut from Page. He’s moving and Holland is chasing. Holland’s corner begging for more but not sure what he can do here. He’s outmatched. Now Holland runs away and mocks Page with dancing. Uh, you’re getting thumped right now my guy.

Leg kick into a clinch at the end of the round and this one is over.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Page, 30-27 Page overall.

Michael “Venom” Page def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).