Watch Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 299, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 took place March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) faced off against Benoit Saint Denis (13-2, 1 NC) in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Poirier vs. Saint Denis, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Both out in southpaw and BSD tests the waters early with a pair of calf kicks. Poirier returns. BSD charges in. Poirier misses a left hook and BSD gets the double. Poirier jumps the gilly!

Textbook Poirier, particularly as he doesn’t get it. BSD did have to roll back but he’s out and now on the waist of Poirier as he’s against the fence. Knees to the hammies. BSD trying to climb to the back. Poirier with an elbow and stying tight. BSD is huge up against Poirier.

And BSD jumps hooks in but Poirier shakes him over the top. BSD right up and Poirier hooks but BSD has a a thai clinch and big knees. Another gilly but he doesn’t jump it and BSD lands a big left. So much action to keep up with.

BSD is not giving Poirier a second to breath. Clinch and knees. Poirier is cut and he’s on a single. BSD grabs a kimura and tries to roll him. Can’t but they’re up and in the clinch. BSD ripping hooks ot the body. And to the head. Poirier tags him. BSD is cut. He’s relentless though!

Poirier is landing counter shots in here but BSD is attacking relentlessly. Against the fence and Poirier jumps the gilly again. No joy and now BSD is on him and moving to the back. Poirier is breathing heavy. This pace is TOUGH.

BSD has the back and a minute to work Body triangle and it’s a hand fight.If BSD can keep up this pace, it’s a miracle. But he might not have to because Poirier looks quite tired in there as he tries to finish this out to the end of the round. BSD attacks an armbar at the end of the round but Poirier is equal to it.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Saint Denis.

Round 2: Poirier’s corner tells him in no uncertain terms to stop with the guillotine nonsense. Good cornering. Poirier looking fresh though. Good recovery.

BSD takes the center and starts walking Poirier down.

MONSTER UPPERCUT FROM POIRIER SITS BSD DOWN!!! BUT HE JUMPS ANOTHER GUILLOTINE!!! OH MY GOD WHAT A POOR CHOICE BECAUSE BSD POPS HIS HEAD OUT AND IMMEDIATELY MOVES TO MOUNT!!!!

Oh god. Poirier turns but BSD has him flat and he’s attacking the neck. Poirier trying to shake him over the top. Can’t. He gets BSD to the fence and there’s room to move and he turns! Poirier up to the feet. but eats an elbow. BSD on a single leg.

Big knee from BSD. He’s staying on Poirier inside. Poirier rips a good hook inside but it’s one to every 4 for BSD. Another headlock for Poirier but he doesn’t jump it this time. Back to space and BSD is breathing a little now. But he’s still advancing.

POIRIER RIPS TO THE BODY AND A LEFT HOOK PUTS BSD DOWN! HE’S UP AND CHARING THOUGH AND ANOTHER HEADLOCK. POIRIER SHUCKS HIM HOW AND OHMY GOD A RIGHT HOOK FLATTENS HIM!!!! BSD LEFT HIS CHIN OUT THERE AND HE GOT GOT!!!!!!

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis via KO (punches) - 2:32, Round 2.