Watch Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 299, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 took place March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (18-1, 1 NC) put his belt on the line in a rematch against Marlon Vera (23-9-1) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: “Chi-to” chants can be heard as the bout begins.

Both men out in orthodox. They will switch a lot. And low kicks both right away. Loud “Ole” chants from the crowd.

Vera holding the center as O’Malley switches stances and moves around the outside. Both men probing with kicks. Chito looking for a stepping oblique. O’Malley with a spinning back kick to the body.

Chito is mirroring O’Malley’s stance every time. That’s key for him. Not allowing this to be an open stance fight. O’Malley pops a right kick tot he body. Vera just getting reads, parrying, little offense. Some kicks. a 1-2 high kick combo that O’Malley reads and blocks.

O’Malley with a step in left off a shift but it’s one and away. Then to the body. O’Malley with measured but consistent work right now. Vera still taking his time. Nice step in left from O’Malley from southpaw on southpaw. Second one of those. Vera lands a good rear kick to the body and a SPICY left hand over the top that O’Malley just gets inside of.

Vera attacking the lead leg. O’Malley really switching the stances to get to open matchups. Vera is not biting on any feints though. O’Malley lands to the body. Jab. Tapping low kick. O’Malley is just touching in there and he is mixing his weapons well. Vera still very patient in there with 1 minute to go.

Vera’s mirroring steps are lovely. Not allowing O’Malley what he wants. But the champ lands two good lead hands to the body. And a rear body kick.Another straight to the body. He tries to go up top to end the round but Vera slips.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 O’Malley.

Round 2: Vera’s corner tells him that they knew the first round would go to O’Malley. They’re asking him for more work to the body. O’Malley’s corner is all compliments.

Orthodox to southpaw, Vera to O’Malley to start. But immediate switches. Wheel kick from O’Malley just catches the shoulder. Vera biting a little more on feints now. O’Malley jabs the body. Vera pressuring a little more now but O’Malley landing some calf kicks. O’Malley with the volume jab.

Vera needs to up his work rate because he’s falling behind already this round. O’Malley is moving freely and can likely fight like this for 25 minutes. Vera kicks high but blocked. O’Malley to the body with a straight and then a head kick that’s blocked.

O’Malley is entering behind 1, 2, 3 jabs. It’s letting him really build a rhythm. Vera chops the leg but he’s freezing. Another kick to the body from Chito but O’Malley puts a straight to the body. Then a right up top. O’Malley working consistently. Nothing major, but he’s landing freely. Speed edge for O’Malley and he’s using it.

Vera charges in with a combo but O’Malley slides out. Now a 1-2. And another. Now to the body. Vera is allowing O’Malley to fire ate range. Good left from Vera though. He needs the hands to be involved. They’re shelling up a lot. But there’s a right.

Big stepping knee for O’Malley! Vera moves back and that sounded like a baseball bat hit him. Vera is okay though. Bullet proof chin. O’Malley feeling himself now though and he’s teeing off. Vera is fine and this might be good for him though. O’Malley is assaulting him and Vera is looking for counters.

O’Malley takes a breath and steps back. And then eats a right hand! O’Malley fires back. Head kick lands for O’Malley and Vera is cut open but he is totally fine in there. Right hand for O’Malley clean. Chito has an unreal chin. O’Malley lands a right that drops Chito to a knee at the end, but it’s more an off-balance thing.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 O’Malley, 20-18 O’Malley overall.

Round 3: We watch a replay of the knee and the fact that Chito has a head on his shoulders is a miracle. It was perfect and he ducked into it. And he’s fine.

Vera looking a little mad in there now. Definitely fiery. And he starts kicking the legs. And now just running in. O’Malley lands a right hand. Chito trying to draw him into a brawl. O’Malley might be willing to oblige.

O’Malley trying to keep long range for now. Still staying long with his weapons but Vera looking better. Body shot for the champ. Teep. Going back to the good work. Very disciplined from O’Malley right now.

Vera charges in and comes up just short on his combo. O’Malley moving fast now. He’s turning it up. Body kick from Vera. O’Malley returns. The difference in volume is stark. Vera charges in and O’Malley slides off. He’s not going to get dragged into a brawl it seems.

O’Malley sticking the jab. Then to the body. Vera backing up now. He’s really struggling to land on O’Malley. Great defense from the champion. Another right from O’Malley. Chito lands one as O’Malley hangs around too long. Step knee. He’s landing well. But Vera is just a block of stone.

Vera gets inside and gets a few in! That’s fun. Nice right hand over the top for Chito! O’Malley okay and Vera slips at the end of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 O’Malley, 30-27 O’Malley overall.

Round 4: Vera’s corner tells him plainly that O’Malley has won every round, and that he needs to do what he did at the end. Get in there, no more retreating, and hit him. It’s good advice, but can he do it?

O’Malley is barely breathing. He’s in good shape and fighting at his pace. Vera needs more. And he’s pressing the issue now! Jump knee for Vera. O’Malley retreating and he is less lateral right now. But he jabs and circles now and O’Malley is into space. Right hand from the champ. Vera settling down now, and that’s bad for his offense.

Good uppercut from Chito inside. And another charge. O’Malley is backing up and another knee from Vera! This is how he can win. O’Malley hanging in there and fires back, getting to space. Vera is marching him down now! O’Malley doesn’t enjoy this. He’s punching back.

This a dogfight now. Trip from O’Malley. He’s bleeding freely from the nose. O’Malley still working the body. Vera pressing now and O’Malley’s mouth is open. His body language is not the best. But he’s still working.

Vera really coming alive here. O’Malley hanging tough though and keeps hitting the body. O’Malley fighting his way back into the round with the jab and body work. Vera slowing. O’Malley with a nice jab. When it’s pretty, O’Malley is winning. Vera uglies it up though. O’Malley really showing his ability to go 25 with volume. Big shot for O’Malley. Vera cannot be killed.

Chito is busted up but he does not care. And he charges in and lands a left. O’Malley returns fire. This is very fun.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 O’Malley, 40-36 O’Malley overall.

Round 5: Vera’s corner tells him straight: they need a finish to change his life. Empty the tank. Honestly, he should just abandon defense. O’Malley can’t hurt him and he can hurt Sean.

O’Malley right on the jab. His corner told him to play safe and that’s the path. Vera is not throwing caution to the wind as he was told though. And he actually gets hurt! O’Malley caught him stepping.

Well, hurt is relative. Vera is moving away but he has his legs. Seems like he may have punched the eye. Vera is in full retreat though and covering up against the fence. O’Malley hunting now, and doing it at a safe range.

Vera is bleeding bad from his eye. Not sure he’s got the offense at this point. He’s retreating. O’Malley staying in his face. O’Malley might be looking for a finish. Vera is still very game though so I’m doubtful.

O’Malley putting volume on now and staying in range. He seems confident that Vera can’t hurt him at this stage. Could be right. Except Vera lands a left that gets his attention. O’Malley right back into him though.

90 seconds and O’Malley appears to have accepted he won’t get the finish. He’s staying busy but safety first. Vera spins to the body. O’Malley tagging in combination. Vera is covering up a ton. Not sure he can see, honestly. Front kick from Vera just misses. He’s putting it all out there for the final minute.

And a good knee gets O’Malley moving back. But he returns fire. Both men to the body. O’Malley dogfighting at the end here. Both men in the center trading shots but this is the champion’s day.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 O’Malley., 50-45 O’Malley overall.

Sean O’Malley def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)