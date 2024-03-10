Joanna Jedrzejczyk inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the most dominant champ in UFC strawweight history, has received her due in the UFC Hall of Fame.

The promotion announced Jedrzejczyk’s induction into the HOF on Saturday during the UFC 299 event in Miami. The ex-champ’s addition arrives almost two years after she announced her retirement following a knockout loss to current champ Zhang Weili in a rematch at UFC 275.

Weili was one-half of Jedrzejczyk’s most famous contribution to UFC lore, a spectacular five-round battle at UFC 248 that ended in a split decision loss (and massive hematoma) for the ex-champ. The two won MMA Fighting’s “Fight of the Year” and dominated best-of lists for 2020.

The celebrated fight was Jedrzejczyk’s fourth attempt at re-capturing gold after losing the strawweight belt to future two-time champ Rose Namajunas. “Thug Rose” ended a dominant title run by the Polish fighter that included five title defenses and a regular spot on pound-for-pound lists. Jedrzejczyk captured the belt with a lopsided beatdown of inaugural champ Carla Esparza and refused to cede it until a blitz of punches by Namajunas ended her run at UFC 217.

Jedrzejczyk once tried her fortunes at flyweight, facing three-time kickboxing opponent Valentina Shevchenko in a fight for the then-vacant title at 125 pounds. Shevchenko dominated the fight, prompting Jedrzejczyk to return to 115 pounds.

Overall, Jedrzejczyk earned a 10-5 record in the octagon, going undefeated in her first 14 MMA bouts. She targeted a move into MMA management after hanging up the gloves and has acted as a UFC ambassador since her retirement.

Jedrzejczyk is just the second woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame after former bantamweight champion and breakout star Ronda Rousey.