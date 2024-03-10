UFC 299 live blog: Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2

This is the UFC 299 live blog for Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2, the bantamweight title fight on Saturday in Miami.

Pegged as a future superstar since an impressive knockout performance on Contender Series in 2017, O’Malley finally delivered on all his promise with a sensational knockout over Aljamain Sterling to claim the bantamweight title. Now in his first defense he takes on the only man to defeat him inside the octagon.

One of the most popular fighters in the bantamweight division and the pride of Ecuador, Marlon Vera could not have expected to be here even a year ago after a one-sided loss to Cory Sandhagen. However, a strong rebound win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292, and his long-standing rivalry with O’Malley allowed Chito to jump to the front of the line, and now he’s a win away from becoming a champion.

Check out the UFC 299 bantamweight title fight live blog below.