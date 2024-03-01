Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland weigh-in results: Paul set for next veteran boxing opponent

Jake Paul is set for the next leg of his boxing journey.

Paul and his veteran opponent Ryan Bourland made weight Friday ahead of their co-headlining showdown on the Serrano vs. Meinke card in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Paul tipped the scales at 199.8 pounds, while Bourland weighed in at a slightly lighter 197.4 pounds.

Nicknamed “The Rhino,” Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) steps into the biggest spotlight of his career as he seeks to upset Paul in his first professional appearance since September 2022.

“Do exactly what we’ve got to do, adjust however we’ve got to adjust, and get the W,” Bourland said of his game plan for Saturday night.

Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) continues his campaign against opponents with professional boxing experience following his first-round knockout of Andre August this past December.

“I want to do this for Puerto Rico,” Paul said. “I’m sick and tired of these dumbass rhinos walking around this motherf****** island. Tomorrow, the rhinos are going extinct, I promise you that.

“[I knock him out in] two rounds or less.”

In the main event, both Amanda Serrano (125.6) and Nina Meinke (125.2) hit their contracted weights for their championship matchup. Serrano’s WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring featherweight titles will be on the line.

The main card airs live Saturday on DAZN at 7 p.m. ET.

Complete Paul vs. Bourland weigh-in results can be seen below.