Former UFC contender Taila Santos signs with PFL

Taila Santos has landed in the PFL.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed with league officials that the one-time UFC title challenger has signed a contract to join PFL’s flyweight roster. The move was first reported by OCP News.

Santos (19-3) parted ways with the UFC this past September following a 4-3 run with the promotion. After winning four of her first five UFC fights, Santos challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the 125-pound title at UFC 275 in June 2022. Though Santos came out on the wrong end of a split decision, her aggressive grappling game pushed Shevchenko to the limit and Santos nearly pulled off a major upset.

After losing a unanimous decision to Erin Blanchfield in her next fight, Santos became a free agent.

Now, Santos is in position to be a major player in the PFL’s inaugural flyweight season. The league has previously hosted women’s tournaments in the 155- and 145-pound divisions, so 2024 marks the first season that the 125-pounders can compete for a tournament crown and a $1 million prize.