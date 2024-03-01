Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland weigh-in video

Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland will step on the scale at the Paul vs. Bourland weigh-ins Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Paul and Bourland have to hit 200 pounds, the contracted limit for their co-headlining showdown.

In the main event, Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke compete for Serrano’s WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring featherweight titles and will have to hit 126 pounds.

Watch the official weigh-ins above. Paul-Bourland odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland weigh-ins are expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Complete Paul vs. Bourland weigh-in results can be seen below.

Amanda Serrano (125.6) vs. Nina Meinke (125.2)

Jake Paul (199.8) vs. Ryan Bourland (197.4)

Jonathan Gonzalez (108) vs. Rene Santiago (107)

Javon Walton (130) vs. Joshua Torres (130)

Krystal Rosado (115) vs. Gloria Munguilla (114.4)

Christopher Diaz (129.6) vs. Headley Scott (130)

Christopher Ortiz (139.6) vs. Omar Pacheco (140)

Elijah Flores (149) vs. Alejandro Munera (148.6)