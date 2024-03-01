UFC 299 trailer released featuring Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rivalry

Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera are set for a blockbuster rematch in Miami.

On March 9, the longtime rivals face off once again with O’Malley putting his bantamweight title on the line in the main event against “Chito,” the only fighter to hand him a loss.

Watch the trailer for their epic grudge match above.

O’Malley and Vera’s rivalry dates back to UFC 252 in August 2020, when Vera finished O’Malley via strikes inside of a round. “Sugar” has long maintained that a freak leg injury is the only reason he lost on that night and now he gets the chance to prove it and also author his first defense of the UFC bantamweight title.

Vera enters his first pay-per-view main event with wins in five of his past six fights. He most recently defeated Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292 and also holds notable wins over Dominick Cruz, Rob Font, and Frankie Edgar.

Also featured in the UFC 299 trailer is the exciting lightweight co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis, plus the debut of former Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page, who fights Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout.