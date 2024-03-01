UFC Vegas 87 preview show: Mokaev’s potential title shot, Nurmagomedov’s return, more

Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to stop the impressive 12-fight undefeated streak of Shamil Gaziev in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 87 event. Will the result have a giant effect on the state of the UFC’s heavyweight division, especially with two fighters in the division holding UFC titles?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee preview this weekend’s UFC event at the APEX in Las Vegas, the Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev, the stakes attached to it, and whether or not a potential fight with someone like a Derrick Lewis be awaiting the winner. Additionally, they’ll grade the card as a whole, the big opportunity for Muhammad Mokaev at 125 pounds against Alex Perez, Umar Nurmagomedov’s return against a dangerous newcomer, and much more.

