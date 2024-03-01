UFC Vegas 87 weigh-in results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Shamil Gaziev set for heavyweight main event

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev made weight for their big man battle at the APEX.

The UFC Vegas 87 headliners were the largest fighters on the scales, but both were well within the heavyweight limit as they served as bookends for Friday’s official weigh-ins. Gaziev was the first fighter to show, coming in at 261 pounds, while Rozenstruik closed out the proceedings, coming in at 257 pounds.

Rozenstruik looks to defend his No. 15 spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings against the undefeated Gaziev, who made a successful UFC debut against Martin Buday at UFC 296 this past December.

In the co-main event, light heavyweights Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro also successfully made weight, both registering at 205.5 pounds.

All 22 fighters competing at Saturday’s UFC APEX event weighed in within the division limit, including flyweight contenders Alex Perez (125.5) and Muhammad Mokaev (126), and undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov (136) and his opponent Bekzat Almakhan (136).

See UFC Vegas 87 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257) vs. Shamil Gaziev (261)

Vitor Petrino (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)

Alex Perez (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)

Matt Schnell (126) vs. Steve Erceg (126)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. ET)

Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

Vinicius Oliveira (135.5) vs. Bernardo Sopai (135.5)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (136)

Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)

Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Ạ.J. Cunningham (155.5)

Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156)