ONE 166 video: Keito Yamakita walks up cage to submit Jeremy Miado with nasty bulldog choke

Keito Yamakita displayed his grappling skills to secure an impressive submission victory Friday at ONE Championship 166 in Qatar. The Japanese wrestler took on Filipino striker Jeremy Miado in the first bout of the evening in Lusail and kicked off the action with a nasty choke.

Yamakita didn’t waste any time taking Miado to the ground and immediately attempting to secure a rear-naked choke, with no hooks in, before locking a bulldog choke. The choke was in, and Yamakita went a step further by using the cage to apply pressure and force Miado to tap in just over four minutes of the opening round.

Watch the finish below.

Keito Yamakita submits Jeremy Miado with a bulldog choke in the 1st round #ONE166 pic.twitter.com/XnHLYv9pu1 — ONE Championship on SCMP (@scmpmartialarts) March 1, 2024

Yamakita, a former Pancrase champion and now 9-1 in MMA, successfully rebounds from a decision defeat to Bokang Masunyane just over a month ago, improving to 2-1 under the ONE banner. Miado now holds a record of 10-7 under mixed martial arts rules, suffering his third straight loss in ONE.