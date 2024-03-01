UFC Vegas 87 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 87 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.
In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.
The UFC Vegas 87 official weigh-ins are at 11 a.m. ET.
Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. ET)
Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopai
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Ludovit Klein vs. Ạ.J. Cunningham
Loading comments...