UFC Vegas 87 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 87 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 87 official weigh-ins are at 11 a.m. ET.

Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. ET)

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopai

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Ludovit Klein vs. Ạ.J. Cunningham

Loik Radzhabov vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady